Newfield Resources (ASX:NWF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Newfield Resources Ltd (ASX:NWF)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.21 ($0.15), approximately 104,916 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,915% from the average daily volume of 5,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.15).

The stock has a market cap of $119.17 million and a P/E ratio of -3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.21.

In related news, insider Robert Ang purchased 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$32,550.00 ($23,085.11).

Newfield Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. It explores for diamond and gold minerals. Its flagship project is the Tongo Diamond Project, which covers an area of 134 square kilometers in the Kenema District of Sierra Leone. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in North Fremantle, Australia.

