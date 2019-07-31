New York Times (NYT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect New York Times to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect New York Times to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15. New York Times has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New York Times currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other New York Times news, SVP R Anthony Benten sold 9,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $336,065.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $1,542,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,144.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

