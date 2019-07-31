New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 53,430 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,228 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 53,430 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $14,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after buying an additional 239,959 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $126,159,000 after buying an additional 237,315 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

COG opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

