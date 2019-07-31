New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,271 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Hill-Rom worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.82 and a 12 month high of $108.68. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

