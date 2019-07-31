New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 32,151 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,404 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 32,151 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Citrix Systems worth $15,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Citrix Systems by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,434 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $5,008,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,158,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,367 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $410,454.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,148,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $631,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,609,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,944 shares of company stock worth $1,158,477. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

