New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,206 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Mosaic worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,386,000 after purchasing an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Mosaic by 549.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 690.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Mosaic Co has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Clint Freeland purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,330.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,339 shares of company stock valued at $414,182. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

