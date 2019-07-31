New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,630 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of UGI worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UGI. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($57.23) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $2,709,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,626.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $357,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at $420,819.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,671 shares of company stock worth $4,545,613 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.