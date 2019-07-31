New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $14,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 24.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 46.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.58.

ANET stock opened at $274.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.51. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $187.08 and a one year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $595.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.21 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 29.36%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.96, for a total transaction of $2,338,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ita M. Brennan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.94, for a total transaction of $1,219,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,178 shares of company stock valued at $54,164,670 in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

