New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.47 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $13,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 408.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNA. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.60.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $155.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $3,193,733.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

