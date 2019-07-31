New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 552,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,908,000 after purchasing an additional 41,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after purchasing an additional 479,075 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 151,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 83,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 440,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE IPG opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $9,961,189.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.