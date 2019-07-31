New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Sandler O’Neill

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was downgraded by research analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.35 price objective on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. 328,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,843. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.20.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $266.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Hanif Dahya purchased 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,340,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,303,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,968,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.