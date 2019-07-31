New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $188.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. 3,664,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.08. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

In other news, Director David Saltzman purchased 14,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,138.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,857.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Sloves purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,858.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

