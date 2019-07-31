NCR (NYSE:NCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

NCR (NYSE:NCR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 91.22%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. NCR updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.75-$2.85 EPS.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $132,721.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,853.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $155,189.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,098 shares of company stock worth $1,218,161. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

