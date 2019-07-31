NBT Bancorp Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 5,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $192,332.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.