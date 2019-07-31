Navellier & Associates Inc Takes $219,000 Position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.07% of Lawson Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 820.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark F. Moon acquired 1,696 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $59,224.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,378.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $63,689.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

LAWS opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Lawson Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $371.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

