Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases 3,716 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.06% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,926,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,365,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 62,504 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 461.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 52,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 35,595 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHCT shares. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.84.

In other news, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van sold 4,053 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $152,960.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,439 shares in the company, valued at $733,627.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHCT opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $13.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

