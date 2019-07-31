Navellier & Associates Inc Has $403,000 Stock Position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after buying an additional 166,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 145,216 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 6,771.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 70,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 69,948 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 517,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,355,000 after buying an additional 44,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 669.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Maurice Cooper sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $30,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $445,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,961. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WING stock opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.17. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 116.33, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.85. Wingstop Inc has a 1 year low of $47.83 and a 1 year high of $99.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.68 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

