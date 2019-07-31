Navellier & Associates Inc Has $254,000 Holdings in New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its stake in shares of New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.12% of New America High Income Fund worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New America High Income Fund by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in New America High Income Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in New America High Income Fund by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYB stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

