National Retail Properties (NNN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.23). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $163.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Retail Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. 3,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $82,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,396.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 37,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $1,987,423.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,872.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,298. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

