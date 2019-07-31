National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of TiVo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Compass Point set a $36.00 price target on shares of National General and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National General currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of NGHC stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.67. National General has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. National General had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National General will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.66%.

In other National General news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $123,099.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,968.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $370,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of National General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of National General by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National General by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,821,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National General by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 134,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National General by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

