National Bank Financial Comments on Thomson Reuters Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.96 billion.

TSE:TRI opened at C$90.04 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$58.43 and a 52 week high of C$93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$87.47.

In other news, Director Deirdre Stanley sold 16,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.85, for a total transaction of C$1,423,628.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,384,184.76. Also, Director Marc E. Gold sold 3,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.20, for a total value of C$305,823.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at C$603,458.20.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

