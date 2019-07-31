Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 864,815 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 421,743 shares.The stock last traded at $1.38 and had previously closed at $1.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered Nantkwest from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

The company has a market cap of $136.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a negative net margin of 184,234.05%. Research analysts forecast that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NK. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 93,170 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

