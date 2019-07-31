NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Trading 7.8% Higher

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) traded up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55, 104,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 231,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $23.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. NantHealth had a negative net margin of 208.85% and a negative return on equity of 405.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NantHealth Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NantHealth stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.05% of NantHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

