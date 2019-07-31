Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.93

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 3372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.63.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Lo bought 2,424,242 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $19,999,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,765,599 shares in the company, valued at $336,316,191.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius bought 5,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,437,242 shares of company stock valued at $20,117,597. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3,012.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 357,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $12,308,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $20,104,000. 30.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.