MyFiziq (ASX:MYQ) Trading Down 6.3%

MyFiziq Ltd (ASX:MYQ)’s share price was down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.11), approximately 291,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.18.

In other MyFiziq news, insider Peter Wall 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st.

MyFiziq Limited develops and licenses mobile application technology Australia. The company offers a software development kit that uses pictures from user's smartphone to create a representation of user in the form of a 3D avatar; and MyFiziq, a white label app for body shape tracking. It serves business to business partners in various industries, including health and fitness, insurance, medical, apparel, and corporate wellness.

