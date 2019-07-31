Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Myers Industries updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.75-0.85 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.75-0.85 EPS.

MYE traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. 7,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,334. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $620.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 71.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Myers Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

