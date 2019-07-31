Mycelx Technologies (LON:MYX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $90.00

Shares of Mycelx Technologies Corp (LON:MYX) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.14), with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.20).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 million and a P/E ratio of 5.83.

Mycelx Technologies Company Profile (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides novel water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

