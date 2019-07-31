M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 972.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.77.

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.01. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $73,733.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,930.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $299,990.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,415 shares of company stock worth $902,312. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.