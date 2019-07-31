Msci (MSCI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Msci had a return on equity of 813.48% and a net margin of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $371.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Msci to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MSCI stock opened at $227.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.96. Msci has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $247.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.14.
About Msci
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.
