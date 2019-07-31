Msci (MSCI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Msci had a return on equity of 813.48% and a net margin of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $371.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Msci to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSCI stock opened at $227.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.96. Msci has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $247.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.63.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

