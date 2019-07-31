MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168,135 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $4,064,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,869,000 after purchasing an additional 77,091 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Northcoast Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Atlassian from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.02 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.70.

MSM traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,252. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.62 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

