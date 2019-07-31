Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:MSADY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $16.27. Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 23,903 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.25.

About Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

