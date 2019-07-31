Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 700 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Boeing were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,344. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $195.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

