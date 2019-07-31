Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 407 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $85.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,550. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.19.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

