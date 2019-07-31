Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 27,444 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,444 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Altria Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.11. 1,257,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,558,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $221.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.44.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.