Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,151.6% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. 52,387,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,925,400. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 88.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 3.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,329,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,328,463.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,511,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,176,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 983,066 shares of company stock worth $29,226,896. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

