Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $31,186,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $30,510,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $15,124,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $14,075,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $10,327,000.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

CTVA stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 37,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,269. Corteva has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

