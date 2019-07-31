Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $842,000 Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 11,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 77,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of FDL traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,316. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.