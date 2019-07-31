Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,326,793,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,166,000 after buying an additional 3,137,219 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,356,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,792,318,000 after buying an additional 2,831,716 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 18,528.9% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,408,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,395,978 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 719.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,683,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,489,000 after buying an additional 2,355,895 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.14. 556,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,118. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $218.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.81.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

