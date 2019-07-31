Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,061,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $146,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,285 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,298,764 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,511,000 after purchasing an additional 477,670 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,674,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,173 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,993,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,420,000 after purchasing an additional 747,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,801,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,925,000 after purchasing an additional 522,182 shares in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,235. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.45. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.67%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

