Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 463,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

