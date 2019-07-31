Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $215.72

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $215.72 and last traded at $212.19, with a volume of 5385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded California Water Service Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.89.

Get Moody's alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $85,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,999.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $10,099,551.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,716 shares in the company, valued at $50,243,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock worth $27,854,940. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.