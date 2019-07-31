Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CL King restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,193. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Monro had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 55.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 78.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth about $218,000.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

