Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.10 (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MONY opened at GBX 366.50 ($4.79) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.49). The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 390.25.

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

In related news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 20,000 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £72,600 ($94,864.76). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 23,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total value of £95,824 ($125,211.03).

Several equities research analysts have commented on MONY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Sigmaroc from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 63 ($0.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 214 ($2.80) price target on shares of Acacia Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 347.50 ($4.54).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.