Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS.

MOH stock traded down $4.72 on Wednesday, reaching $132.78. 1,050,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,365. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $102.91 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $198,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $620,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,304 shares of company stock valued at $945,495. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

