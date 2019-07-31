Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.33) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mohawk Group an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MWK. National Securities began coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NYSE MWK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. 27,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,863. Mohawk Group has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

