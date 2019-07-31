Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 59,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $216.75 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of DexCom to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.24.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,803,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total transaction of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

