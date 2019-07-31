Mithril (MITH) One Day Volume Hits $2.81 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LBank, FCoin and OKEx. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $18.00 million and $2.81 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,443,985 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb, Ethfinex, FCoin, DigiFinex, HitBTC, ZB.COM, OKEx, CoinExchange, BitForex and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

