Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 310.63 ($4.06).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised Mitchells & Butlers to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Shares of LON MAB traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 304 ($3.97). 394,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 312.50 ($4.08). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 290.89.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.