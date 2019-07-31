Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund (TSE:RCO.UN) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund (TSE:RCO.UN) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.19 and last traded at C$12.19, approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.19.

About Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund (TSE:RCO.UN)

Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Middlefield Capital Corporation. The fund invests in public equity markets. It primarily focuses on equity based securities of issuers operating in Canada and global real estate sectors utilizing active and low cost passive portfolio management.

