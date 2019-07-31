MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSVB opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67.
MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH Company Profile
Read More: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.