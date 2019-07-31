MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSVB opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67.

Get MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH alerts:

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH Company Profile

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.